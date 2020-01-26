$0.71 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2,231.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 128,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com