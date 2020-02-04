$0.72 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities also reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com