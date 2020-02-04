$0.72 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities also reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

