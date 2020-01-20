$0.73 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 921.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

