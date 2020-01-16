$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TCBK opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,579,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

