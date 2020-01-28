$0.74 EPS Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Centene posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 13.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 958.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 6,900,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

