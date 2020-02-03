$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 191,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,251. Avangrid has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

