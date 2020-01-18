$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

