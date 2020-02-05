$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. 85,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

