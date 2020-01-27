$0.76 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 1,057,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brunswick by 782.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $3,852,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

