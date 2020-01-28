$0.76 EPS Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. TC Pipelines reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

