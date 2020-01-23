-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Uniqure reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,010,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,514.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,858 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.85.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

