$0.82 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

January 16, 2020

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 110.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $143,000.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 815,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

