$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Lennar posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.3% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennar by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

