$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of MD opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 126,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

