-$0.89 EPS Expected for Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NVCN opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,678,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

