-$0.90 EPS Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.06). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $2,236,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,547,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 220,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 113,164 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

