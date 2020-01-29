$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.64. 578,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,493. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average is $271.81.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com