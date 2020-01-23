$0.91 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.84. 12,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,718. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

