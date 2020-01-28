$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CGI by 20.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,672,000 after purchasing an additional 182,536 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. CGI has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com