$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Ashford has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

