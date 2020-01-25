$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Hilton Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

NYSE:HLT traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.49. 2,105,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

