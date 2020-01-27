$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.17. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hasbro by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

