$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Oracle posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ORCL stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. 6,426,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,840. Oracle has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com