$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s earnings. Salisbury Bancorp reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Salisbury Bancorp.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

SAL stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

