$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.03. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,725 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,422,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSXP opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

