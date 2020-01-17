$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $998.10 million. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 696,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

