$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $994.10 million to $1.07 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $996.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. 347,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $9,588,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

