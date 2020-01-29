$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $983.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 511,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,330. Silgan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after acquiring an additional 231,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,899 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

