$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,521 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $3,921,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 994,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.73. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

