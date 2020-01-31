$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

BC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. 40,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,683. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com