$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $798.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Shares of NXST traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.15. 599,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $138,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

