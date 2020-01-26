$1.09 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

THS stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

