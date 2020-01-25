$1.10 EPS Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.17. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

