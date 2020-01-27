$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPLO. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 185,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 715,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,847. The company has a market cap of $303.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

