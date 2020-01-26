$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 368.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,285,000 after acquiring an additional 348,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

