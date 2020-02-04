$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globe Life.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

NYSE GL traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 436,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,368. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $107.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $2,473,250.00. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,558. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

