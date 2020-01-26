$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

