$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 18,479,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

