$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.12. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 40,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

