$1.16 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Verint Systems by 120.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

