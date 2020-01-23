$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.33. Expedia Group posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.08. 1,287,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,249. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

