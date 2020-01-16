$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

EHC opened at $77.50 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com