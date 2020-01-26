-$1.19 EPS Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.62). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($6.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.95) to ($4.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.68) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in argenx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,937,000 after acquiring an additional 209,848 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,316,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,975,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,991. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 1.25.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com