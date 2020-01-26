$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.15. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

CAH opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com