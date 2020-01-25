$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

DKS stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 1,545,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 212,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

