$1.23 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $159,664.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 253,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,730. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

