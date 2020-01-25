$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,372. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

