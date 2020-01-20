-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,234. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

