$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $60.48.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 208.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

