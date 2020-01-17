$1.26 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 136.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

